Watch CBS News
Local News

Raging fire consumes U-Haul facility in Dolton, Illinois

By Jermont Terry, Matthew Cramer

/ CBS Chicago

Flames tear through Dolton, Illinois U-Haul facility
Flames tear through Dolton, Illinois U-Haul facility 00:23

Video on Tuesday showed flames erupting from a U-Haul facility in the south Chicago suburb of Dolton.

Some responding firefighters could only watch.

The fire broke out Tuesday morning at the U-Haul facility at 1330 E. 142nd St. in Dolton, according to the office of Dolton Mayor-elect Jason House.

The video shows the truss roof collapsing as the flames consume the building.

Amazingly, no one was hurt in the massive fire. Firefighters were able to contain the blaze and extinguish the flames.

"We commend the swift action of our first responders and appreciate the community's cooperation during this time," House's office said in a news release.

Late Tuesday, the cause of the fire remained under investigation.

Jermont Terry
jermontterry-new.jpg

Jermont Terry joined the CBS 2 team in October 2019. He's born and raised on Chicago's South Side. He's happy to return home to report on his community after 18 years of uncovering stories across the country.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.