Raging fire consumes U-Haul facility in Dolton, Illinois

Video on Tuesday showed flames erupting from a U-Haul facility in the south Chicago suburb of Dolton.

Some responding firefighters could only watch.

The fire broke out Tuesday morning at the U-Haul facility at 1330 E. 142nd St. in Dolton, according to the office of Dolton Mayor-elect Jason House.

The video shows the truss roof collapsing as the flames consume the building.

Amazingly, no one was hurt in the massive fire. Firefighters were able to contain the blaze and extinguish the flames.

"We commend the swift action of our first responders and appreciate the community's cooperation during this time," House's office said in a news release.

Late Tuesday, the cause of the fire remained under investigation.