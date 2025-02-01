2 injured when wooden beam falls from ceiling of Chicago music venue

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people were hospitalized after a large wooden beam fell from the ceiling of a music venue on the Lower West Side early Saturday.

Police said a man and a woman were hit by the falling beam at Radius Chicago, 640 W. Cermak Rd., around 1:30 a.m.

A 26-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman suffered minor injuries, and were taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Friday night's performance by the band Levity was cut short after the accident.

Radius representatives said the nightclub brought out a structural engineer on Saturday, and the engineer determined the building is sound, so shows were back underway as scheduled Saturday night.

Radius Chicago posted a message on its social media pages:

"We want to address the events that took place during last night's show at Radius. First, during the event, a non-structural wood ledger that was attached to the steel frame fell from the ceiling and struck a few attendees. Two individuals were taken to the hospital for treatment. We are heartbroken and our thoughts are with them as we wish them a speedy recovery. We take this incident extremely seriously and have been in contact with city officials. We've engaged a structural engineer who determined there are no additional safety concerns at this time. The safety and well-being of our guests is always our top priority, and as such we are implementing additional recommended precautionary measures for tonight's event."