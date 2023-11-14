R. Kelly suing over leaked personal information while in jail

R. Kelly is suing over leaked personal information while in jail

R. Kelly is suing over leaked personal information while in jail

R. Kelly is suing over leaked personal information while in jail

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Convicted singer R. Kelly is suing officers from the Federal Bureau of Prisons and a popular YouTuber for allegedly leaking his personal information.

The lawsuit claims that the prison officers illegally accessed Kelly's records. He says this includes phone calls, emails and visitor logs - while he was locked up at the federal jail in Chicago.

The suit claims one officer then leaked those records to the Washington Post and to a blogger named "Tasha K."

Kelly is serving a 31-year sentence in federal prison, following convictions on child pornography, sex trafficking, and racketeering charges in two separate federal trials in Chicago and New York.