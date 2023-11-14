Watch CBS News
R. Kelly suing over leaked personal information while in jail

By Elyssa Kaufman

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Convicted singer R. Kelly is suing officers from the Federal Bureau of Prisons and a popular YouTuber for allegedly leaking his personal information.

The lawsuit claims that the prison officers illegally accessed Kelly's records. He says this includes phone calls, emails and visitor logs - while he was locked up at the federal jail in Chicago.

The suit claims one officer then leaked those records to the Washington Post and to a blogger named "Tasha K."

Kelly is serving a 31-year sentence in federal prison, following convictions on child pornography, sex trafficking, and racketeering charges in two separate federal trials in Chicago and New York.  

