'Queer Fam Pride Jam' happening at The Salt Shed in Goose Island

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A celebration of LGBTQ+ families, is happening Sunday after months of delays.

The free all-ages festival Queer Fam Pride Jam starts at 10 a.m. at the outdoor fairgrounds of the Salt Shed music venue.

The venue was once the Morton Salt complex on Elston north of Division.

The jam will feature family-friendly entertainment and activities.

You'll also be able to shop from local food and retail vendors until 3 p.m.

Registration for free tickets is on the Salt Shed website.

First published on September 3, 2023 / 8:56 AM

