Pothole-filled street in Pullman gets partial temporary patch job; drivers who use it want long-term fix

Pothole complaints continue everywhere, but especially on one street in the Pullman neighborhood on the South Side of Chicago. After CBS News Chicago Investigator Tara Molina exposed consistent problems with potholes on a stretch of Cottage Grove Avenue, city crews came out, but they didn't fully fix the problem.

A few potholes were filled, but most weren't, and Pullman residents who've been asking for help want to know why, and if they'll ever see a long-term fix.

People said they've been asking the city to fix the pothole-covered stretch of Cottage Grove for years.

"We always dial 311, 311, and we get no response," Susan Mathey said.

After CBS News Chicago reported on the problem at the end of April, the city temporarily patched some of the potholes, addressing only a small section of the problem. Mathey said some of the patches are already coming loose.

"They threw it in there, and they just said, 'Let the cars roll it down.' Look at that, it's terrible," Mathey said. "It's a slap in the face, to be honest."

Some of the potholes the city patched weren't even fully filled.

"It's like a little kid came along here with a wheelbarrow full of asphalt and just threw it in the hole," Mathey said. "I would really like them to come out and see what their people have done."

Mathey said the patch job hasn't changed her ride to work. She still has to weave all over the road to dodge large and deep potholes, because she doesn't want another flat tire.

The only way for workers at the Sherwin-Williams emulsion plant in Pullman is by taking Cottage Grove Avenue south of 115th Street, but those employees aren't the only ones who use the road.

While it doesn't get much car traffic, it gets a higher-than-normal share of heavy truck traffic.

A spokesperson for the Chicago Department of Transportation said that road hasn't been prioritized, because the city focuses on more heavily traveled streets and residential streets.

"CDOT crews have patched potholes on this block, however, broader pavement deterioration like cracking cannot be addressed through pothole patching alone," a CDOT spokesperson said. "Full resurfacing would be required to meaningfully improve conditions. While this street is not currently scheduled for resurfacing this year, CDOT will review potential options for improvement. Maintaining more than 4,000 miles of streets citywide is a significant, ongoing effort, and we are committed to addressing infrastructure needs across every neighborhood through our capital programs."

Mathey said she hopes speaking out again means drivers who use the road will see better repairs soon.

"Please come and fix our street," she said.