Why is one stretch of South Cottage Grove Avenue in Pullman so plagued by potholes?

Potholes along one stretch of road in Chicago's Pullman neighborhood are so bad, people say they damage their cars just getting to work.

Residents reached out to CBS News Chicago Investigators about this problem after we followed a city pothole repair crew last week. Now we want to know when the road could get fixed and what's causing so many potholes in the first place?

Neighbors in Pullman said they have reported the stretch of Cottage Grove to the city many times over the years. They said sometimes crews have patched the potholes but there has been no long-term fix.

Susan Mathey drives the road every day to get to work, the only way she and others can access the Sherwin Williams Emulsion plant in the 11700 block of S. Cottage Grove Ave.

"There's potholes. They're super deep. There's water so deep it goes to your car door. And that's not safe," she said.

Mathey said she and her neighbors constantly reach out to the city for help, and the company tells them to do the same, but real help never comes.

"We are constantly calling 311 and reporting the road and no one ever wants to come out and fix it," she said.

When CBS News Chicago Investigators was out with CDOT, they noted that some times simply filling in a pothole is not enough.

"There are streets out there that require full resurfacing or additional types of repair," said CDOT Deputy Commissioner Mike Drake.

Once a problem area is reported, the city gets to it typically within four to 10 days on average, which is backed up by data. But why is it taking so long in Pullman?

A spokesperson for CDOT told us this location is "unique in that it experiences relatively low overall traffic volumes, but a higher share of heavy truck traffic," and while heavily traveled streets are prioritized, "all pothole reports are important to us, and we're continuing to look into this location."

"I got a flat tire hitting a pothole," Mathey said. "I sent the bill to Chicago. They did nothing. Nothing at all."

CBS News Chicago Investigators found that between Jan. 2021 and Feb. 2026, 648 claims were filed with the City Clerk for pothole-related damage across the city, and about $72,000 was paid out of the $1.6 million requested by the Finance Department.

The clerk's office said they receive claims but don't determine payment. Whether a claim is paid and how much is paid out is decided by the Committee on Finance, who can be reached at 312-744-8861.

CBS News Chicago Investigators reached out to the Committee on Finance for comment but have not yet heard back.

City officials say to reach 311 or your alderman with pothole complaints.

FULL SATEMENT FROM CDOT