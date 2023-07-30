Puerto Rican Heritage Week ends with festival in Aurora

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- Aurora has celebrated its Puerto Rican heritage and culture all week with the fun concluding Sunday with a festival.

Starting at 1 p.m., people in the west suburb will enjoy live music, traditional food, and activities.

It's all happening on the Riverfront, located at 129 Water St.

Admission is $5 for adults. Kids and teens 17 and younger can get in for free.

The festival lasts through 9 p.m.