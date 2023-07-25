Aurora celebrates Puerto Rican Heritage Week

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- Aurora is celebrating its Puerto Rican heritage and culture this week.

The city and the Aurora Puerto Rican Cultural Council kicked off a week of festivities, including plenty of booths celebrating Puerto Rican pride.

Puerto Rican Heritage Week in Aurora celebrates the community's rich culture, including Lelolai in July, a Christmas in July party at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at McCarty Mills Taproom, at 140 S. River St.

Wednesday features "Story time with the Queen" at Java Plus on Waterford, at 1677 Montgomery Rd.

Friday will be a pre-fest celebration – featuring music, food, and drinks at Two Brothers Brewing Company, at 205 N. Broadway, from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The week wraps up with the Aurora Puerto Rican Heritage Festival on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the riverfront at 129 Water St.