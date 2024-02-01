Residents, preservationists speak out against possible demolition of Chicago's Damen Silos

CHICAGO (CBS) -- You might have noticed them while driving down the Stevenson Expressway or riding on the CTA Orange Line – a network of interlocking concrete grain silos with a tower soaring above them.

There is now a debate over what to do with the Damen Silos – which have been abandoned since an explosion nearly half a century ago, but which are also a piece of Chicago history.

The industrial structures, located at 2860 S. Damen Ave. along the Chicago Sanitary and Ship canal, appeared in the action film "Transformers: Age of Extinction." In the movie, they were destroyed in the aftermath of a fight.

Some now worry that fictional scene involving Damen Silos could become a reality.

"This was one of our 2023 Chicago seven most endangered buildings and sites in Chicago," said Ward Miller, executive director of Preservation Chicago.

Miller was one of the dozens of residents who attended a public meeting at the McKinley Park Fieldhouse, to ask for the preservation and renovation of the silos.

The property's owner, Michael Tadin Jr. of Mat Asphalt, is requesting federal permits to demolish the buildings - and redevelop the 23-acre land on which they sit.

Because of the historical status of the structures, the United States Army Corps of Engineers is involved.

"Chicagoans have always been known to be those of civic pride - people who really cherish the history of their city," a man said at the community meeting, "and I've just got to ask — what are we doing here?"

Residents instead called for the buildings to be turned into — among other things — a public space, a vertical garden, or a park. Demolishing them, the residents said, will rob the city of its history - and create environmental issues in an area already struggling with pollution.

"They told the city they wanted to tear down the building because the building itself is unsafe. They're telling you they want to stop parties," a woman said. "The parties, by the way, are happening below grade - so saying they are going to tear down to grade won't do any good."

"This riverside property could and should serve the people of Chicago - enhancing opportunities for recreation and for appreciation for our urban heritage," a woman added.

The Damen Silos were first constructed in 1906 by the Topeka & Santa Fe Railroad, according to Landmarks Illinois – though published reports note that there were grain silos on the site going back to the 19th century. The workhouse was rebuilt after an explosion and fire in 1932, according to published reports.

After another large explosion in 1977, the silos closed – and have not been used since.

Another Chicago structure with prominent grain silos, the Archer Daniels Midland Wheat Mill at 1300 W. Carroll Ave. in the Fulton Market District, was demolished in 2021. Preservation Chicago complained that demolition began before plans for new development were approved.

Regarding the future of the Damen Silos, CBS 2 reached out to MAT asphalt tonight on this meeting. There had not been a response as of 10 p.m.

The Army Corps said they will take the public comments into consideration when deciding on what happens next.