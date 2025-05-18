Protesters against Trump administration organize human chain in Chicago

Protesters across Chicagoland took the Trump administration to task Sunday.

The protest group organized a human chain against what they called President Trump's "illegal and authoritarian actions."

The goal was to form one continuous line of demonstrators stretching from Chicago to Aurora.

The protest brought together everyone from environmental activists to veterans' groups.

In a news release, first-generation Estonian American Ingrid Niinemae, of west suburban Hinsdale, said the protest reminded her of similar actions in Eastern Europe.

"In 1989, my cousin Raja and her husband held hands in a human chain that stretched across Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania: 25% of the Baltic population was demanding an end to 50 years of brutal Soviet occupation and Baltic independence was achieved in 1991," Niinemae said in a news release. "Today I joined Hands Across Chicagoland to denounce autocracy and corruption, in solidarity with thousands of other Americans who value freedom and believe in human rights for all."

Organizers said 15,000 people signed up to take part in the event.