More than 1,000 protest for Ukraine, lambaste President Trump in downtown Chicago

More than 1,000 of people took to the streets of downtown Chicago Sunday afternoon to protest President Trump's actions in Ukraine.

This follows the tense showdown last week between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President Trump and Vice President JD Vance in the Oval Office.

The group originated at a "justice for Ukraine" rally that started earlier in the afternoon at the Chicago Water Tower on Michigan Avenue at Chicago Avenue. It was there where U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) spoke to the crowd — reaffirming his support for Ukraine.

The demonstrators then took to the streets, and a crowd of more than 1,000 ended up at Daley Plaza in the Loop. They yelled, "Boo!" when President Trump appeared on the CBS Chicago digital screen across Dearborn Street from the plaza.

Many of those involved in the protest called out Russian President Vladimir Putin and his regime for their human rights standards amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

But for the most part, the crowd took aim at President Trump and Vice President Vance, and their dustup with President Zelenskyy.

The crash put into question the United States' future of being a reliable partner in helping end the war that Russia started nearly three years ago.

Protesters said they just want a resolution and a commitment from President Trump — before things get worse.

"That Trump and people realize that they need to support democracy, but if not, we all need to stand up," said a man named Marty who attended the protest. "All of us need to stand up, and get in the streets, and do whatever is possible to get the government — our government, our American government — to do the right thing."

The group that organized the rally Sunday said it will be the first of many rallies in the area — something that will continue as long as concerns continue to mount over the war.

On Friday, the signing of a key minerals agreement with Ukraine and a scheduled news conference Friday by President Trump and President Zelenskyy were abruptly canceled and the Ukrainian leader's visit cut short after the Oval Office meeting descended into insults and chaos.

The contentious meeting exposed severe rifts between the U.S. and Ukraine, upending the planned signing of a rare minerals deal between the two countries as Mr. Trump pressures Ukraine to agree to end the war that Russia began. During the course of the meeting, Mr. Trump threatened Zelenskyy to make a deal with Russia or "we're out," and Vance accused the Ukrainian leader of being "disrespectful."

Later in the day, high level administration sources confirmed to CBS that there have been discussions about whether U.S. will keep sending military aid to Ukraine after the Oval Office clash between Mr. Trump and Zelenskyy.

