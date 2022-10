Protesters expected to gather during CTA 75th anniversary celebration at Daley Plaza

CHICAGO (CBS) – A local group is protesting CTA operations.

Commuters Take Action is demanding the city become more transparent about service times and delays and pushing to hire more bus and train operators.

The group is expected to gather near the Daley Plaza during Saturday's celebration.