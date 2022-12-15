Gun violence survivors to testify during Protect Illinois Communities Act hearing

Watch CBS News
CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Illinois House Committee will meet again Thursday in Chicago to hold a hearing on the Protect Illinois Communities Act.

The act would ban assault-style weapons in the state improve the firearm restraining order law and raise the age to get a FOID card to 21.

The hearing begins at 10 a.m. at the Bilandic Building, located at 160 N. LaSalle.

Gun violence survivors will testify.

They held their first hearing earlier this week.

First published on December 15, 2022 / 7:40 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

