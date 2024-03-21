Some angry at promotion of Chicago Buildings exec who oversaw smokestack demolition

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The city executive who oversaw a botched smokestack implosion in the Little Village neighborhood four years ago has just been named the new commissioner of the Chicago Department of Buildings.

In announcing the choice of Marlene Hopkins for Buildings Department commissioner, the Mayor's office noted that she has worked for the city for more than 25 years – including 18 in leadership roles with the Buildings Department.

The Mayor's office credited Hopkins with her role in rewriting the Chicago Construction Codes – bringing them in line with industry standards and developing better code enforcement strategies.

But the choice of Hopkins did not sit well with some neighbors in Little Village – who spoke out against the appointment Thursday night.

It was a disaster at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic on the day before Easter 2020, when Hilco's implosion of the smokestack at the former Crawford coal power plant at 35th and Kedzie coated the surrounding Little Village neighborhood in a cloud of dust and debris.

The implosion led to health concerns, as many in the neighborhood reported problems breathing afterward.

The city's Inspector General found Hopkins and other officials were negligent during the demolition. Former Mayor Lori Lightfoot refused to release the inspector general's full report on the demolition, but it was leaked to the public in February 2023.

According to the 94-page report, several city departments and senior officials were aware of what was described as the "almost cataclysmic" impact the implosion would have – but did little to nothing to stop it.

The report also outlines how for days leading up to the implosion, residents contacted Ald. Michael Rodriguez (22nd) – expressing concerns and asking for more details. Despite knowing a permit had been issued for the demolition ten days prior, the report says Rodriguez did not properly notify the community.

Since the botched implosion, the city has implemented new rules to manage implosions, raise quality standards, and improve coordination for future demolition projects.

A $12.25 million settlement agreement was also approved this past winter over the botched demolition. Hilco, the company that commissioned the Crawford coal power plant implosion on April 11, 2020, and its contractors will pay the settlement to end a class action lawsuit filed in federal court in Chicago.