Angry Little Village residents protest after report says botched smokestack implosion was preventable

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It has been nearly three years since a botched implosion at the former Crawford Power Plant resulted in a dust cloud blanketing the community of Little Village.

It sparked an investigation by the city Inspector General.

The full Chicago Office of Inspector General report, which was recently leaked, is now shedding new light on what officials knew before the disastrous demolition.

CBS 2's Andrew Ramos got reaction Tuesday from those impacted in Little Village.

It was a disaster at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic on April 11, 2020, that could've been prevented, according to new the details now surfacing in the full leaked report of the OIG investigation.

The implosion of the smokestack at the old Crawford power plant in Little Village created a huge dust cloud that blanketed the neighborhood on April 11, 2020. (Credit: Maclovio/Instagram@macnifying_glass)

The smokestack implosion at the former Crawford coal power plant, at 35th Street and Kedzie Avenue, left nearby Little Village in a cloud of dust - leading to health concerns, and now anger.

"They have blood in their hands!" said Baltazar Enriquez, executive director of the Little Village Community Council.

Community leaders gathered Tuesday outside the office of Ald. Michael Rodriguez (22nd) office Tuesday - calling out Rodriguez and other city officials who were involved in the planning and permitting process for the demolition.

According to the 94-page report, several city departments and senior officials were aware of what was described as the "almost cataclysmic" impact the implosion would have – but did little to nothing to stop it.

"Where were the elected officials that claim to fight corruption?" said Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th).

The report also outlines how for days leading up to the implosion, residents contacted Ald. Rodriguez - expressing concerns and asking for more details.

Despite having knowledge of a permit being issued for the demolition 10 days prior - the report says the Rodriguez did not properly notify the community.

"As a public servant, he should've taken the initiative to inform the community residence of what is going on in his ward," said Kristian Armendariz of the Little Village Community Council.

It is statement to CBS 2, the Mayor's office maintains that the implosion in April 2020 was an unacceptable event - something the city has already acknowledged. The city reminded the public the administration took action to hold those responsible accountable.

Since the botched implosion - the city implemented new rules to manage implosions, raise quality standards, and improve coordination for future demolition projects.

Seven state-of-the-art dust measures were also installed in the surrounding communities.

Ald. Rodriguez's office, which has since called for reform and accountability in wake of the report, did not respond to our request for comment about not notifying the community.

"Residents are in shock," said resident and community organizer Irma Morales. "How can our representatives play with us in this way?"

Hilco, the company that commissioned the implosion, was fined $68,000, and agreed to pay $370,000 in a settlement with the State of Illinois.