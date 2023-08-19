Watch CBS News
Project HIRED holds job fair to give former inmates another chance

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Job fairs are pretty common in our area, but a unique one was held on Friday.

About 20 different employers gathered with the goal of giving people a second chance. Project HIRED was created specifically for former inmates and people who have done time.

"For so many years, people have come home and they've been discouraged – you know, 'We go out here, we fill out jobs, applications – and we just don't get any calls back,'" said Pete Keller, founder of the nonprofit ULON. "We just want people to know these individuals are going to work hard, they're going to be on time, they're not going to be on their cellphones, and they're going to give it their all."

ULON, which organized the event, stands for United Legion, One Nation. The nonprofit focuses on giving former inmates a fresh start to avoid relapsing.

