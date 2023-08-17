"Project Hired" job fair aims to help formerly incarcerated find employment

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Without a job, it's tough for people who spent time in prison to rejoin society, and finding employment can be very tough for anyone who's been incarcerated.

That's why a Chicago nonprofit is holding a job fair on Friday, called "Project Hired." It's for people they call "returning citizens."

"It makes people feel good. We're going to have a very good environment. We're going to be playing jazz music, having certain hors d'oeuvres, things that people can really feel comfortable with. Because, let's face it, when they go to these job fairs, they're really nervous. They're tense. They just are kind of feeling like a fish out of water," said Peter Keller, founder of United Legion One Nation (ULON), a nonprofit dedicated to providing job assistance and other support to people with criminal records, as well as youth outreach and violence prevention programs.

The "Project Hired" job fair is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday at the ULON Resource Center at 74th and Cottage Grove.