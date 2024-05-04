Pro-Palestinian protesters face off with police at Art Institute in downtown Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Pro-Palestinian demonstrators have moved beyond college campuses, setting their sights on one of downtown Chicago's most well-known landmarks -- the Art Institute.

On a busy Saturday downtown along Michigan Avenue, protesters came face-to-face with police. Temporary barricades were set up along Michigan Avenue.

Chicago Police said at 5 p.m. they had given five dispersal orders.

They say the first call came in for the protests around noon. At that time, students had begun to set up their encampments. One police officer told CBS 2 they were initially focused on a group attempting to go through the windows.

The encampment appeared to be student-led, with students from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and Columbia College.

Some social media videos show a physical confrontation between protesters and police.

"These students, I want to support them because they're doing what's right, and they're taking a risk on their safety, their futures," said Dan Bailey.

"I have a hope for young people. They are our future, and they are our future. They're going to change this world," said another protester.

Police were standing by Saturday afternoon but said if the Art Institute reports that the encampment is trespassing, police will have to start making arrests.