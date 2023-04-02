Pritzker visiting Belvidere to assess damages caused by severe storms

BELVIDERE, Ill. (CBS) -- Governor JB Pritzker will be in Belvidere Sunday morning to survey the damage following Friday's severe storms.

The governor is also expected to speak this afternoon - discussing what he saw.

This comes after he issued a disaster proclamation Saturday night to make sure communities impacted by the severe storms get the immediate help they need.

The proclamation will support Boone, Crawford, DuPage, Marion, and Sangamon counties and allow the state to "provide residents the full scale of support needed for recovery," the governor said in a tweet.