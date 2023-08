Pritzker to announce grant funding to increase workforce equity

Pritzker to announce grant funding to increase workforce equity

Pritzker to announce grant funding to increase workforce equity

CHICAGO (CBS) -- State leaders are stepping up to back women in trade careers.

Governor J.B. Pritzker is expected to announce grant funding to increase workforce equity in federal and state infrastructure projects.

More information about the effort will be revealed during a press conference Wednesday morning.