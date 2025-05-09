Priest sex abuse survivors hopeful Pope Leo XIV brings change to Catholic Church

As the world celebrates a new pope, the largest group for survivors of clerical abuse in the U.S. – SNAP – is calling for a zero tolerance policy, but there's more to the story in the Chicago area.

The longtime leader of SNAP's Chicago office knows Pope Leo XIV's family. So, while he echoes the group's call for change with this new pope, his main message is one of hope.

SNAP stands for Survivors Network of Those Abused by Priests. Larry Antonsen does more than lead the group in Chicago, he's a survivor himself, and has been involved in the organization for more than 20 years.

"He seems like a pretty normal guy, from what I've heard and seen," he said of Pope Leo XIV, whose Chicago connection goes back a long way. "His mom and dad were at our wedding, so we go back kind of a long way."

Pope Leo XIV's parents, Louis and Mildred Prevost, were at Antonsen's wedding more than 50 years ago. Louis Prevost, a school superintendent, also hired Antonsen's wife for her first teaching job.

Fifty-four years later, Larry Antonsen is hopeful for what the new pope will do when it comes to addressing sexual abuse by Catholic clergy.

"He's got a long way to go, but that's ok. I'm really, I'm hopeful with this new pope. I really am hopeful," he said.

The national organization – 25,000 members strong – didn't mince words in a letter sent to Leo XIV.

"With the title comes a grave reckoning," they wrote, calling for a zero-tolerance policy – removing a priest from a church after a single act of sexual abuse that is admitted to or established.

"They have to start, because this has been going on and there are so many people that have been hurt," Antonsen said.

Antonsen also hopes he can strengthen his Chicago connection with the new pope if and when he comes back for a visit.

"He's got a lot of things on his plate, but he's gotta start somewhere, and if he would just keep an open mind and open ears to us," he said.

Antonsen said close friends of his reached out to the pope when they were visiting Rome recently to see if he'd say hello. Still Cardinal Robert Prevost at the time, he ended up driving to meet and spent the day with them off a Chicago connection.

Antonsen hopes that spirit means he will make time for him, too.