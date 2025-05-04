Prayers at Holy Name Cathedral as Cardinal Cupich prepares for papal conclave

Prayers at Holy Name Cathedral for a new pope

Prayers at Holy Name Cathedral for a new pope

Prayers at Holy Name Cathedral for a new pope

The last official day of mourning for Pope Francis wrapped up in the Vatican Sunday, and a papal conclave will begin on Wednesday, May 7, to choose his successor.

A special mass was held Sunday at Chicago's Holy Name Cathedral, with prayers going out because Sunday was the official last day to mourn Pope Francis. The mass was also held to extend prayers for Blase Cardinal Cupich, as he takes part in the upcoming papal conclave.

"I would hope that people will continue to pray and be supportive, and recognize that this is a decisive moment in the life not only of the church, but the world," said Father Louis Cameli.

The papal conclave is the closely guarded gathering of the cardinal electors — all serving cardinals under the age of 80 — to elect the next pope.

"It's an important task to do that," Cameli said.

CBS News Chicago's Vince Gerasole is in Rome, and will be there for the coverage.

"One hundred thirty-three cardinals from nations all over the globe will make their way to the Sistine Chapel," said Gerasole. "They're actually going to be locked inside the chapel. The chapel has been swept to make there are no electronic devices inside."

There are 10 American cardinals in the conclave. Five were appointed by Pope Francis.

Cardinal Cupich is one of those five.

"It's very easy to see that in addition to being appointed by Pope Francis, that Cardinal Cupich shared an awful lot of the views of the Holy Father," Gerasole said.

Cardinal Cupich was the first American to be made a cardinal by Francis in 2016.

Father Cameli said Cardinal Cupich is doing two things to prepare for the conclave.

"He's praying. I know that," Cameli said, "and he's also in conversation with other cardinals, and trying to hear their take on the needs of the church in the world at this moment."

Father Cameli said while there is a mass at Holy Name Cathedral just about every day, the mass on Wednesday at noon will be dedicated to the conclave.

Gerasole said of the top three contenders to become the next pope, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, patriarch of Jerusalem, visited Chicago last year.