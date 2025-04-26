Chicago's Holy Name Cathedral holds special memorial mass for Pope Francis

Chicago Catholics filled the pews of Holy Name Cathedral on Saturday to pay tribute to Pope Francis, hours after the late pontiff's funeral in the Vatican.

"Everybody felt close in the church tonight," Carrie Sherman said.

Bishop Larry Sullivan, vicar general for the Archdiocese of Chicago, delivered the sermon at a special commemoration for Pope Francis, hours after the pope was laid to rest.

"As powerful as the words of Pope Francis were, it is those images of him reaching out and gathering in that really signify the true impact of his papacy upon our church," Sullivan said.

The image of the pope's simple casket stuck out most to Sullivan.

"He truly did live a life of simplicity. He was never calling attention to himself. He was always calling attention to the greater glory of God," Sullivan said. "He was such a special, special man; and people from all over the world and from all walks of life were there to honor his memory and also to pray for him."

Pope Francis' funeral drew 250,000 to the Vatican on Saturday, but Catholics mourned all over the world.

"He really was a people's pope. It doesn't matter where you were in the world, he was yours," Sherman said.

The Catholic church will mourn for nine days before cardinals set a date for the papal conclave to choose the next pope.

"I would just hope that whoever the cardinals select has that same sense of joy in their heart. I really believe that we are called to be a joy-filled people," Sullivan said.

As Catholics say goodbye to Pope Francis, they find comfort in their faith.

"It's just always sad to see a pope pass, but I'm happy for him, because we know where he is," Alma Dietrich said.

Cardinal Blase Cupich arrived in the Vatican earlier this week for Pope Francis' funeral. He will take part in the papal conclave next month to elect the new pope.