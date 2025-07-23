Some worry about power, electric bills with AC blasting in Chicago during heat wave

The heat waves that have settled on the Chicago area this summer have already translated to skyrocketing electric bills, and the summer is only halfway over.

While thunderstorms or strong winds that bring down power lines are commonplace in the summer in Chicago, there have not been any lately. Nevertheless, power lines are working overtime with the heat, and some are concerned that blackouts are possible with so much air conditioning running at homes and businesses.

However, ComEd said the power lines across Chicago are ready for the heat.

"The grid is very resilient," said John Schoen, senior manager of communication at ComEd. "We are at 99.98 reliability in our area."

Schoen said customers should not fear using their AC this week. He said blackouts are not likely.

Schoen was also asked about rolling blackouts, where power companies can temporarily turn of power in certain areas to protect the grid. He said not to worry about that either.

"No — our transmission system and our distribution system are really resilient," Schoen said. "We haven't had to take steps like that in decades."

Meanwhile, Jim Chilsen, communications director for the Citizens Utility Board, noted that supply costs have gone up for ComEd — which customers are seeing reflected in their bills.

"We are getting lots of calls from customers who are frustrated and concerned about their bills," Chilsen said.

Chilsen said this does not mean customers should take dramatic measures the next couple of days.

"People are going to be so concerned about their bills that they're going to take risks and keep their homes too hot to lower their electricity bills," Chilsen said, "and we are just asking everyone to look after your neighbors, look after your loved ones."

Chilsen said if people can, they should weatherize windows and doors, keep shades down, and use fans. He said they should also consider enrolling in energy-saving programs to get money back on bills.

ComEd has its Peak Time Savings program where it credits customers if they turn up their thermostats on certain days.

"If you feel like, you know, 'I'm going to be out for a couple of hours, I'll turn down my air and get some credit on my bill,'" said Schoen.



ComEd also said investing in a smart thermostat is a good idea for significant savings. Consumers can also call ComEd for financial assistance or certain payment plans.