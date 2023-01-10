Postal truck struck by gunfire in West Town

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A U.S. Postal truck was damaged by gunfire Tuesday afternoon in West Town

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. at Ashland Avenue and Pearson Street. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray has learned the postal truck was hit during an exchange of gunfire.

Police said the postal truck was damaged, but no one was injured.

The Fire Department said one person was taken to Ascension St. Mary Hospital from the scene, but it was unclear why.