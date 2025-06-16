Portillo's expanding breakfast menu to five more Chicago area locations this week

Portillo's now serving breakfast at certain locations

Portillo's will expand its newly popular breakfast menu to five more restaurants in the Chicago area starting Tuesday.

The restaurant chain launched its new breakfast menu in April.

With the expansion, a new maple sausage and egg croissant will also be added to the menu—joining other items including the Polish sausage, egg and cheese and pepper, egg and cheese sandwiches, a loaded breakfast scramble, hash brown bites with a cheese cup, and a collaboration with Stan's Donuts for a Portillo's Chocolate Cake donut that's finished with Portillo's chocolate cake frosting.

If you want to sample any of the menu items, breakfast is served between 6:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at the following locations:

Chicago – 520 W. Taylor St.

Elmhurst – 155 S. Route 83

Tinley Park – 15900 S. Harlem Ave.

Shorewood – 1155 Brook Forest Ave.

Niles – 8832 W. Dempster St.

Summit – 5532 S. Harlem Ave.

Skokie – 9400 Skokie Blvd

Glendale Heights – 235 North Ave.

Harwood Heights – 7308 W. Lawrence Ave.

Addison and Kimball – 3343 W. Addison St.

Breakfast is available for dine-in, takeout, online ordering, and via the drive-thru.

The chain did not say when it plans to add breakfast to its remaining restaurants.

