Portillo's ends breakfast menu pilot program in Chicago

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

Portillo's is taking breakfast off the menu.

After launching an experimental breakfast menu at five Chicago area restaurants in April and then expanding that pilot program in June, the restaurant chain is now ending it breakfast program completely.

Portillo's CEO Michael Osanloo announced the end of breakfast Wednesday, along with other measures the company is taking as "a strategic reset" of development and growth plans.

The end of the breakfast pilot program is one way the company will simplify operations moving forward. They are also pulling back on some of its national expansion and growth plans, instead focusing on its core markets, value and service.

