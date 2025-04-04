Chicago icon Portillo's brings "Hot Dog High Tea" pop ups to New York, LA

Chicago's famed Portillo's is bringing "Hot Dog High Tea" to New York City and Los Angeles in partnership with celebrity-backed food pop up company Chain.

The events – the first of which was held in Chicago on March 26 – pair reimagined and elevated Portillo's classics with Jameson Black Barrel whiskey cocktails created by Los Angeles bar Thunderbolt standing in for the "tea" part of the menu.

Attendees will be able to chow down on the Chicago Pup, a miniature version of Portillo's classic Chicago hot dog featuring a Vienna pup hot dog topped with Chain's trademarked "Haute Dog Relish," umami celery salt and a small dill spear pickle.

The menu also features cheese gougères filled with Portillo's cheese sauce, an Italian Beef & Truffle sandwich, a Salt & Pepper Pizzelle reimagining Portillo's crinkle fries as a sandwich with tomato jam instead of ketchup, and the popular chicken chopped salad transformed into a BBQ Chicken Tea Sandwich.

And, of course, no Portillo's high tea would be complete without a slice of their famous chocolate cake.

The pop-up comes to New York Friday and Los Angeles on April 9. The events are sold out but if you want to join the waitlist, visit their website.