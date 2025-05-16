Pope Leo XIV's official portrait has been released

Pope Leo XIV makes first papal trip outside the Vatican

The first official portrait of Pope Leo XIV was released on Friday.

Vatican News shared the portrait on Facebook, and in just three hours, the post was shared over 4,700 thousand times and liked 1,200 times.

Leo, the first American pope who is from Chicago, was elected the 267th pontiff earlier in May on the fourth ballot of the conclave.

To an estimated crowd of 150,000, the new pope spoke in Italian, Latin and Spanish, vowing to build bridges. On Friday, he returned to the Sistine Chapel. There, the first native-English-speaking pope since Adrian IV of England in the 12th century said, "I know I can rely on each and every one of you to walk with me."

At his first Mass on Sunday, the pope called for peace in ongoing conflicts, and wished Happy Mother's Day.

Among the questions flying about the first Chicago-born pope was obviously where his hometown baseball allegiance lies. The pope's brother set the record straight, saying the new pontiff is a longtime White Sox fan.

The White Sox embraced Pope Leo XIV as their own with a custom "Pope Leo 14" jersey, and a scoreboard message for the pontiff before Friday night's game against the Miami Marlins.

Other Chicago brands got on board. Portillo's shared the "The Leo," a special Italian Beef sandwich, as its papal offering.