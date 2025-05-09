Chicago showing off pride for "Da Pope" with plenty of Pope Leo XIV swag

In true Chicago fashion, Chicagoans are proudly showing their pride for our hometown pope, and White Sox fans are relishing in the fact he's Team Southpaw.

Pope Leo XIV's brother set the record straight on Thursday, saying the new pontiff is a longtime White Sox fan, meaning a lot of new Cubs apparel from Obvious Shirts in Wrigleyville isn't going to work.

"We were getting a lot of different feedback about if he was a Cubs fan or if he was a Sox fan. First thing we heard and everything we saw was he was a Cubs fan," said Obvious Shirts general manager Colin Hopkinson.

No matter. The store's prayers for a papal profit have been answered with orders for their "Da Pope" Bears-themed shirt.

"Today, we've gotten a lot; close to 100," Hopkinson said.

Also selling like hotcakes: pope cookies at Bennison's Bakery in Evanston.

Is customer Victoria Zilenski going to actually eat hers?

"Hell no, I'm going to put them up and save them forever. Of course I'm going to eat the cookies!" she said.

Bakers at Bennison's whipped up 300 of the tasty treats.

"The tray was out a little bit ago; had to go refill them. So we've got more in the back," one worker said.

Other Chicago brands, like Garrett Popcorn and Lou Malnati's, also are joining the fun.

Portillo's popped out "The Leo," a special Italian Beef sandwich, as its papal offering.

The Wieners Circle also chimed in with a new message on their ever-changing sign: Canes Nostros Ipse Comedit, which translates to "He has eaten our dogs."

Then there's the people behind Malort, who joked that a box of Chicago's famous wormwood drink is being shipped to the Vatican. We don't suppose anyone's asked Pope Leo XIV's liquor preference just yet.

"What's important is he's from Chicago, and we all love Chicago," Hopkinson said.

White Sox representatives said they've sent a team jersey and hat to Rome. It's unclear if they plan to honor the new pope in any other way at Friday night's game against the Miami Marlins.