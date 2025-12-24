Pope Leo XIV "very disappointed" that Gov. Pritzker signed Medical Aid in Dying bill

Pope Leo XIV has revealed he privately urged Gov. JB Pritzker not to sign a bill legalizing medical assistance in dying in Illinois.

The governor did so anyway last week. The pontiff was not pleased.

"I spoke very explicitly with Governor Pritzker about that. At that time, the bill was already on his desk — I'm sure, also, with Cardinal Cupich — but we were very clear about the necessity to respect the sacredness of life from the very beginning to the very end," said Pope Leo XIV, "and unfortunately, for different reasons, he decided to sign that bill. I'm very disappointed about that."

The pope emphasized the Church teachings on the sanctity of life.

"I would invite all people, especially in these Christmas feast days, to reflect upon the nature of human life; the goodness of human life. God became human like us to show us what it means really to live human life," said Pope Leo, "and I hope and pray that the respect for life will once again grow in all moments of human existence, from conception to natural death."

Known as "Deb's Law," the bill Pritzker signed this past Friday allows eligible terminally ill adults with a prognosis to live six months or less to request a prescription from their doctor that would allow them to die on their own terms.

The legislation was narrowly approved by the Illinois Senate in October after the Illinois House passed it in May.

People on both sides of the debate over the controversial legislation lobbied the governor up until the last minute. Medical aid in dying, also called assisted suicide or dying with dignity, is already legal in 12 states. Eight more are considering similar legislation.

"I have been deeply impacted by the stories of Illinoisans or their loved ones that have suffered from a devastating terminal illness, and I have been moved by their dedication to standing up for freedom and choice at the end of life in the midst of personal heartbreak," Pritzker said in a news release after signing the bill.

Pritzker's signature makes Illinois the first state in the Midwest to allow medically assisted death.

Advocates for the law say it allows adults to die on their own terms when survival is already not an option. Opponents say the bill legalizes "state-sanctioned suicide."