Advocates, opponents seek to sway Gov. JB Pritzker on medical aid in dying legislation passed by Illinois General Assembly

Illinois could soon join a growing list of states where terminally ill patients would be allowed to take life-ending medication prescribed by a doctor.

The Illinois Senate narrowly approved the "medical aid in dying" legislation in October, after the Illinois House passed it in May, and the legislation is now sitting on Gov. JB Pritzker's desk.

Pritzker has not said if he'll sign it, and the controversial legislation has people on both sides trying to bend the governor's ear.

Medical aid in dying, also called assisted suicide or dying with dignity, is legal in 12 states, with eight others considering similar legislation.

If Pritzker allows the "End-of-Life Options for Terminally Ill Patients Act" passed by the Illinois General Assembly to become law, Illinois could be the first state in the Midwest to allow medical aid in dying.

Suzy Flack, whose son Andrew died of cancer, is among the advocates urging the governor to sign the bill.

Diagnosed with terminal cancer in 2017 in his home state of Illinois, three years later Andrew moved to California, where medical aid in dying is legal, and chose to end his life in 2022.

"He died on his own terms, peacefully. We were all there to see it and embrace him at that moment, and it was really a beautiful thing," Suzy said. "His last words were, 'I'm happy. Please sign this. Allow people in Illinois this option.'"

Outside the governor's Chicago office on Thursday, many disability advocates, religious leaders, lawmakers, and doctors have called on Pritzker to veto the bill that would legalize what they call state-sanctioned suicide

"The question becomes where do you draw the line in the medical ethics dilemmas?" one physician who identified himself as Dr. Pete said. "We don't need to go to this crossing of a red line of actually providing a means to directly end life."

Republican Illinois state Sen. Chris Balkema said he "would really appreciate it if the governor would veto this bill."

"My plea is that we veto this; come back with language that is constructive on both sides," he said.

Pritzker has he is reviewing the legislation and is listening to advocates on both sides before deciding whether to sign it.

"It's a hard issue, and I don't want anybody to think making up your mind about this is very easy. It's not. There's a lot to consider, but most of all it's about compassion," he said. "There's evidence and information on both sides that leads me to think seriously about what direction to go."

The Illinois legislation would require two doctors to determine that a patient has a terminal disease and will die within six months. The medication provided to terminally ill patients would need to be requested both orally and in written form, and would have to be self-administered.

The bill was sent to Pritzker on Nov. 25, and he has 60 days from then to either sign it, amend it and send it back to lawmakers, veto it, or allow it to become law without his signature.