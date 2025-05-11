Chicago's Cardinal Cupich says Pope Leo XIV is "going to be a voice" for issues like immigration, climate change

Cardinal Cupich says Pope Leo XIV is "going to be a voice" for immigration, climate change

Cardinal Blase Cupich, Archbishop of Chicago, said Sunday that he expects Pope Leo XIV "feels an obligation," to speak to the issues of the day amid "real challenges globally" — from immigration to climate change.

"I think he's going to be a voice for all of those things, simply because we're talking about, in many ways, the survival of the human race," Cupich said on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan."

Pope Leo XIV, formerly Robert Francis Prevost, was selected Thursday by the cardinal electors of the Catholic Church, becoming the first pontiff to hail from the U.S. Pope Leo gave his first blessing on Sunday, and he will be will be inaugurated at a mass in St. Peter's Square next week.

The Chicago-born pope who is also a citizen of Peru has shared posts on social media about political issues for years, including criticism of the Trump administration's stances on immigration, while advocating for stronger support for migrants.

Asked by CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe whether Pope Leo would continue the late Pope Francis' legacy of weighing in on global politics, and call on all Cardinals to do the same, Cupich said he expects Leo will do so, like other popes have in the modern era.

"There is, I think, a fresh moment for us to examine, what are the human dimensions of immigration? How do we see global warming impacting us? How the issues related to the sufferings of humanity should impact all of us and make all of us aware and participate in solutions," Cupich said.

On immigration, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops and the Trump administration have differed on how the U.S. should enforce its immigration law. Cupich said the bishops have always argued that countries have an obligation and right to defend their borders, but have advocated for a "comprehensive immigration plan."

"So our main focus is, how do we fix a broken system," Cupich said, adding that until that happens, "how do we, in a very human way, address those who have come into our country seeking a better life."

Meanwhile, President Trump celebrated the election of the first U.S.-born Pope on Thursday, calling it a "Great Honor" for the U.S. that Leo was selected as the first American pontiff.

"It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope," Mr. Trump posted on Truth Social, noting that he looks forward to meeting him. "What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country."

Before becoming Pope, Leo had shared on social media criticism of Vice President JD Vance, posting a National Catholic Reporter article that criticized Vance's response to a question on immigration, while quoting the article's headline: "JD Vance is wrong: Jesus doesn't ask us to rank our love for others."

Vance, who converted to Catholicism in 2019, met with Pope Francis last month, just one day before Francis' death. The meeting came after the two men had sharp disagreements on immigration as the pontiff had long condemned the Trump administration's approach.

The vice president told Hugh Hewitt last week that having an U.S.-born pope is a "great thing," while adding that "I try not to play the politicization of the Pope game."

"I'm sure he's going to say a lot of things that I love. I'm sure he'll say some things that I disagree with," Vance said. "But I'll continue to pray for him and the Church despite it all and through it all, and that'll be the way that I handle it."

While Leo is seen as progressive on a number of social issues, he's seen as conservative on church doctrine for his opposition to ordaining women as deacons, among other things.

Asked about the church's responsibility to women, Cupich said as Pope, Francis "looked for ways in which the very gifts and talents of women can be put to the service of the life of the Church." He added that Francis understood that there is room for women to exercise authority in the life of the Church outside of Holy Orders.

"He's opened the door," Cupich said of Francis. "And I am very sure that Pope Leo XIV will do the same."