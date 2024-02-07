Pop-up DMV featuring business, archive services will be available at 2024 Chicago Auto Show

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Illinois Secretary of State's office will offer DMV services at the 2024 Chicago Auto Show.

This year, Secretary Alexi Giannoulias announced, for the first time, that business and archive along with driver services will be available.

Visitors can get a new or renew their driver's license, receive a new license plate, and even apply for a REAL ID. Sign-up to join the Illinois organ/tissue registry will also be offered at the pop-up.

The office's business services team will help those looking to start a business file paperwork or look up an existing business. The archives department will conduct genealogy searches at no charge.

Those interested in obtaining services are encouraged to visit the Secretary of State's website for a list of required documents.

In addition to the offered services, the booth will feature a simulator to replicate impaired driving to encourage safe driving.

The Secretary of State's booth at the Chicago Auto Show opens on Friday, Feb. 9, and lasts through Monday, Feb. 19.

As a reminder, a REAL ID or valid passport will be needed for domestic air travel starting May 7, 2025.