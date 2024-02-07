Watch CBS News
Local News

Pop-up DMV featuring business, archive services will be available at 2024 Chicago Auto Show

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Illinois Secretary of State's office will offer DMV services at the 2024 Chicago Auto Show.

This year, Secretary Alexi Giannoulias announced, for the first time, that business and archive along with driver services will be available.

Visitors can get a new or renew their driver's license, receive a new license plate, and even apply for a REAL ID. Sign-up to join the Illinois organ/tissue registry will also be offered at the pop-up.

The office's business services team will help those looking to start a business file paperwork or look up an existing business. The archives department will conduct genealogy searches at no charge.

Those interested in obtaining services are encouraged to visit the Secretary of State's website for a list of required documents.

In addition to the offered services, the booth will feature a simulator to replicate impaired driving to encourage safe driving.

The Secretary of State's booth at the Chicago Auto Show opens on Friday, Feb. 9, and lasts through Monday, Feb. 19. 

As a reminder, a REAL ID or valid passport will be needed for domestic air travel starting May 7, 2025.

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on February 7, 2024 / 12:49 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.