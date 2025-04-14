Police warn of more robberies targeting people outside bars in Chicago nightlife districts

Chicago Police on Monday issued a community alert about a group of armed robbers targeting women outside bars at closing time — with several new entries in the robbery pattern since it was first reported.

The victims are targeted just as they leave bars and order an Uber or Lyft. Police said while the victims are looking at their phones, the armed robbery crew makes its move.

Three or four robbers run up, flash a weapon, and demand the victims' property. In several incidents, the suspects even stole the victims' banking information on their phones.

The robberies happened at the following specific times and locations:

On seven different occasions — at 1:30 a.m. and again at 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, at 1:10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at 1:55 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at 3 a.m. Sunday, March 9, and at 1:30 a.m. and again at 1:40 a.m. Monday, April 13 in the 3500 block of North Clark Street, the next block south from Wrigley Field.

At 3 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, in the 0-99 block of West Division Street, home to several popular nightspots.

At 2:16 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, in the 0-99 block of East Elm Street, the first street south of Division Street in the same area.

At 2 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, in the 1000 block of West Newport Avenue right off Clark Street and Sheffield Avenue in Wrigleyville.

At 3:45 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, in the 3600 block of North Clark Street, one side of which is fronted by Wrigley Field and Gallagher Way.

At 2 a.m. Saturday, March 29, at 20 W. Division St. in the aforementioned nightlife district.

At 2 a.m. Sunday, April 13, in the 1000 block of West Cornelia Avenue, just off Clark Street in Wrigleyville.

Anyone with information on the robberies should call Belmont Area detectives at 312-744-8263, or submit an anonymous tip to CPDTIP.com and use reference number P25-3-006B.