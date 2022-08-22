Watch CBS News
Police warn of string of robberies at businesses in Loop, University Village

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning restaurants and other businesses of a string of robberies in the Loop and University Village over the past several days.

In each incident, a lone male suspect armed with a handgun enters the business, approaches a restaurant employee, and announces a robbery, according to a Chicago police alert.

After receiving money from the cash register, the subject flees each location on foot.

The robberies happened at the following locations and times:

  • 500 block of West Roosevelt Road on August 19 at 3:50 a.m.
  • 500 block of West Roosevelt Road on August 20 at 3:08 a.m.
  • 300 block of South State Street on August 20 at 10:25 a.m.

Police released an image of the suspect.

armed-robbery-suspect.jpg
Chicago police are warning of a string of robberies at restaurants and other businesses in the Loop and University Village over the past several days. Chicago Police Department

Police also advised residents of what they can do to protect themselves:

  • Be aware of this crime and alert nearby businesses.
  • Pay attention to any suspicious persons loitering in the area.
  • Have and maintain a working surveillance system.
  • If video surveillance is available, save a copy of incident for Detectives.
  • Call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of any suspicious persons, including any vehicle description and license plate information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives Area 3 at 312-744-8263.

First published on August 22, 2022 / 2:59 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

