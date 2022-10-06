Police warn of series of Near North Side strong arm robberies

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning of a string of strong arm robberies on the Near North Side over the past few weeks.

In each incident, the suspects approach the victims on the street and engage in conversation, police said. The suspects will then take the victims' property by force and use the victim's credit cards to commit financial crimes including unauthorized purchases and cash withdrawals.

The incidents took place in the following locations and times:

0-99 block of West Elm Street on Monday Sept. 12 in the morning hours.

0-99 block of West Elm Street on Sunday Sept. 25 in the morning hours.

0-99 block of West Elm Street on Saturday in the morning hours.

Police provided only vague descriptions of the suspects.

Police also were not more specific about the location. The 0-99 block of West Elm Street is actually two short blocks bisected by Dearborn Street.

Both short blocks are lined with high-rise residential buildings. The Hangge-Uppe nightclub and Sparrow Cocktail Lounge are also located on Elm Street between Dearborn and State streets, while the Blue Door Kitchen & Garden and a CVS drugstore are also located on Elm Street between Clark and Dearborn streets.

What you can do:

Always be aware of your surroundings.

If confronted by an assailant, remain calm.

Remember any unique physical characteristics (scars, tattoos, acne, limps, etc).

Never pursue a fleeing assailant, provide information to police.

If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information.

Call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of any suspicious people including any vehicle description and license plate information.

Those who have information on the incident are asked to call the Bureau of Detectives in Area 3 at 312-744-8263.