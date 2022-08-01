Police warn of multiple thefts from cars in parking garages in the Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning of a string of thefts from cars throughout July in multiple parking garages in the Loop.

In each incident, the offender or offenders target unattended vehicles in a parking structure, police said. In most incidents, the offender or offenders enter locked vehicles by breaking the driver or passenger side windows with an unknown object and take items from the inside of the vehicles.

Police could not provide any description of a suspect.

In one instance, a vehicle was taken.

Police provided a list of times and locations of each incident:

200 block of N. Wells Street on July 12, 2022 at 12:30 p.m.

100 block of W. Lake Street on July 15, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. - 10:30 a.m.

100 block of N. Wells Street on July 16, 2022 at 9:00 a.m.

100 block of W. Madison Street on July 17, 2022 from 11:15 a.m. - 4:45 p.m.

100 block of W. Wacker Drive on July 17, 2022 at 3:30 p.m.

100 block of N. Wells Street on Jul7 17, 2022 at 3:39 p.m.

100 block of W. Wacker Drive on July 17, 2022 at 5:12 p.m.

100 block of W. Wacker Drive on July 17, 2022 from 6:05 p.m. - 7:05 p.m.

100 block of N. Wells Street on July 17, 2022 at 11:36 p.m.

100 block of W. Madison Street on July 18, 2022 from 12:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

200 block of S. Wells Street on July 23, 2022 at 9:30 p.m.

200 block of N. Clark Street on July 25, 2022 from 7:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

200 block of N. Clark Street on July 25, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

100 block of N. Wells Street on July 25, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

100 block of N. Wells Street on July 25, 2022 from 11:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m.

200 block of W. Washington Street on July 28, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

100 block of W. Madison Street on July 28, 2022 at 11:00 a.m.

100 block of W. Madison Street on July 28, 2022 at 5:00 p.m.

What you can do:

Park in well-lit areas away from larger vehicles that may offer privacy for a thief to damage or break into your car.

Remove or hide valuables such as laptops, tablets, cellphones, purses, etc.

Do not leave your vehicle unlocked.

Install a security/anti-theft system and advertise it on vehicle.

Be aware of your surroundings, especially when securing your vehicle.

Pay special attention to suspicious individuals in the area and alert the police.

Ensure family, friends, or neighbors check on your parked vehicle periodically if gone for extended periods of time.

Call 911 immediately if you are a victim or witness to a crime and provide a detailed description of the offender(s) including any physical or clothing identifiers in addition to any vehicle description and license plate information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives for Area 3 at 312-744-8263.