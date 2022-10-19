Watch CBS News
Police, SWAT respond to burglary suspect barricaded inside apartment in Edgewater

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police along with a SWAT team are on the scene of a possible burglary suspect inside an apartment in Edgewater Wednesday morning.

Preliminary information says there's a man possibly armed with a firearm barricaded inside a multi-unit apartment complex, in the 6000 block of North Winthrop Avenue.

Police believe the man inside is the burglary suspect.

Residents are advised to avoid the area. 

First published on October 19, 2022 / 6:04 AM

