Police, SWAT respond to burglary suspect barricaded inside apartment in Edgewater

Police, SWAT respond to barricade of possible burglary suspect in Edgewater

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police along with a SWAT team are on the scene of a possible burglary suspect inside an apartment in Edgewater Wednesday morning.

Preliminary information says there's a man possibly armed with a firearm barricaded inside a multi-unit apartment complex, in the 6000 block of North Winthrop Avenue.

Police believe the man inside is the burglary suspect.

Residents are advised to avoid the area.