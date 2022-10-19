Police, SWAT respond to burglary suspect barricaded inside apartment in Edgewater
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police along with a SWAT team are on the scene of a possible burglary suspect inside an apartment in Edgewater Wednesday morning.
Preliminary information says there's a man possibly armed with a firearm barricaded inside a multi-unit apartment complex, in the 6000 block of North Winthrop Avenue.
Police believe the man inside is the burglary suspect.
Residents are advised to avoid the area.
