Police search for suspect in deadly South Austin shooting

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 54-year-old man was killed in a shooting at a South Austin gas station.

It happened early Thursday morning on Cicero and Polk, just off the Eisenhower. Police said the victim was arguing with a man who took out a gun and shot him in the head.

The suspect got into a red sedan and took off. Police are still looking for the suspect.

June 8, 2023

