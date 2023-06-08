Police search for suspect in deadly South Austin shooting
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 54-year-old man was killed in a shooting at a South Austin gas station.
It happened early Thursday morning on Cicero and Polk, just off the Eisenhower. Police said the victim was arguing with a man who took out a gun and shot him in the head.
The suspect got into a red sedan and took off. Police are still looking for the suspect.
