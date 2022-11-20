Watch CBS News
Mass Transit detectives seek suspect in robbery on CTA bus in West Loop

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mass Transit Detectives are seeking to identify a man in connection to a robbery that happened on a CTA bus earlier this month.

Authorities said the suspect approached a passenger on a CTA bus at 11 N. Ashland Ave. on Nov. 11 around 3:38 p.m. took the victim's cell phone and fled from the bus.

When the victim chased the suspect off the bus, the suspect punched the victim in the face, police said.

He is described as an African American man between the ages of 21 and 25, between 5 feet 11 inches and 6 feet tall, 170 pounds with a short afro. He was last seen wearing a black-colored jacket with white striped shoulders and the wording "Don't be a Menace" on the front chest and back with light-colored jeans.

cta-bus-robbery-ashland.png
Mass Transit Detectives

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Bureau of Detectives – Mass Transit at 312-745-4443. Anonymous tips can be submitted to CPDTIP.com

