Watch CBS News
Local News

Police seek man who burglarized restaurant on Chicago's Northwest Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Thief breaks in, steals register from Cafe Tola in Logan Square
Thief breaks in, steals register from Cafe Tola in Logan Square 00:30

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are searching for the man who broke into a Logan Square empanada restaurant Thursday morning.

Broken glass was littered on the sidewalk as workers swept up at the Cafe Tola.

Surveillance video showed the suspect come up to the door and throw a handful of rocks to smash the glass.

He then walked through and took the cash register before fleeing in an unknown direction.

People at the restaurant said he got away with $200 in cash.

First published on October 12, 2023 / 10:25 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.