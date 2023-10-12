Police seek man who burglarized restaurant on Chicago's Northwest Side

Thief breaks in, steals register from Cafe Tola in Logan Square

Thief breaks in, steals register from Cafe Tola in Logan Square

Thief breaks in, steals register from Cafe Tola in Logan Square

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are searching for the man who broke into a Logan Square empanada restaurant Thursday morning.

Broken glass was littered on the sidewalk as workers swept up at the Cafe Tola.

Surveillance video showed the suspect come up to the door and throw a handful of rocks to smash the glass.

He then walked through and took the cash register before fleeing in an unknown direction.

People at the restaurant said he got away with $200 in cash.