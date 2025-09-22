Police seek 4 suspects in armed robbery on CTA train platform in Chicago's Fulton Market District

Chicago police on Monday asked the public to help them find four men suspected in an armed robbery on an 'L' platform in Chicago's Fulton Market District in August.

Police said the robbery happened at 1:15 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 30, in the 900 block of West Lake Street in the Fulton Market District. The Morgan Street Green and Pink Line stop is located at that address.

Further details of the robbery were not included in the alert.

The robbers were four men — one wearing a black ski mask, a white T-shirt, and black jeans; another wearing a dark hooded sweater with a white T-shirt underneath; a third wearing a black hooded sweater, black jeans, and black gym shoes with red shoelaces; and the fourth wearing a black hooded sweater, black pants, and a black book bag.

Police released surveillance images of the robbers on a Chicago Transit Authority train.

Chicago Police

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police Public Transportation Detectives at 312-745-4447, or to submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference RD JJ396124.