Police search for 2 people in shooting that killed woman on Chicago's South Side

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Adam Harrington,
Jacob Sarracino

/ CBS Chicago

Search on for suspect in May shooting on Chicago's South Side
Search on for suspect in May shooting on Chicago's South Side 00:24

Chicago police on Tuesday asked the public to help them find two people wanted in a woman's murder in the Greater Grand Crossing community back in May.

Police said a quarrel broke out among a group of women at 1:13 a.m. Thursday, May 15, near 78th Street and Eberhart Avenue, and a man approached, pulled out a gun, and shot one of the women twice.

The 20-year-old victim, Mileena Brown, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

The shooter ran away.

Police said one person wanted in the shooting was wearing a dark-colored New Balance hoodie, a dark-colored jacket, light-colored pants, and multicolored gym shoes. The other was wearing a dark-colored hoodie, a dark-colored jacket, blue jeans, and light-colored gym shoes, had long red hair, and was carrying a light-colored purse.

eberhart-avenue-shooting-suspects-2.png
Chicago Police

Police released video showing the pair walking into the Harold's Chicken location near 79th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue, and standing outside nearby.

Homicide | 7800 block of S. Eberhart Ave. | May 15, 2025 | JJ255134 by Chicago Police on YouTube

Anyone with information is asked to call Calumet Area detectives at 312-747-8271, or to submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #JJ255134.

Adam Harrington

Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.

