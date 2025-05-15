Watch CBS News
Local News

20-year-old woman shot, killed during argument on Chicago's South Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

20-year-old woman shot, killed during argument on Chicago's South Side
20-year-old woman shot, killed during argument on Chicago's South Side 00:20

A woman was shot and killed on Chicago's South Side neighborhood, Chicago police said. 

Just before 1:15 a.m., the Chicago Police Department responded to a call of a person shot in the 7800 block of South Eberhart Avenue. Chicago police said a 20-year-old woman got into an argument with a group of women when a man walked up and shot her twice. 

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. 

No other injuries were reported. 

Police are searching for the shooter who got away. 

No arrests have been made, and Area Two detectives are investigating.

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.