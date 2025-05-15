20-year-old woman shot, killed during argument on Chicago's South Side

A woman was shot and killed on Chicago's South Side neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Just before 1:15 a.m., the Chicago Police Department responded to a call of a person shot in the 7800 block of South Eberhart Avenue. Chicago police said a 20-year-old woman got into an argument with a group of women when a man walked up and shot her twice.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported.

Police are searching for the shooter who got away.

No arrests have been made, and Area Two detectives are investigating.