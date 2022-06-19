Police search for suspect in Fullerton Brown Line robbery

CHICAGO (CBS) – Mass Transit Detectives are looking for a suspect in a robbery on the Fullerton CTA Brown Line last week.

Police said around 4 p.m. Tuesday, the suspect approached the victim at the Fullerton location and forcefully took a phone from her hand.

The offender is described as a black male around 18 years of age.

Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Central at 312-745-4706.