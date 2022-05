JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- Joliet Police have located the family of a 5-year-old girl found Sunday morning.

The girl was found wandering alone in the area of 4th Avenue and Sherman Street, according to police.

The Joliet Police Department is seeking assistance from the community in identifying family of this found child (5). She was located this morning, wandering alone in the area of 4th Ave and Sherman St. Please call (815)726-2491 if you are able to help us find her family. pic.twitter.com/iF2Tmyn10T — Joliet Police Department (@JolietPolice) May 1, 2022

Police have since made contact with the girl's family and are working to reunite them.