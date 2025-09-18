Police search for burglars who struck pickup trucks on Chicago's Far Northwest Side

Police this week were asking for help from the public in finding a band of burglars who targeted pickup trucks on Chicago's Far Northwest Side and some nearby northwest suburbs.

In each incident, the burglars pull up in stolen cars, shatter the rear passenger windows of pickup trucks, and steal items inside, police said. The targeted pickup trucks have all been accessible from the street, and parked in hotel parking lots, police said.

Police listed eight incidents — all of which happened on Tuesday, Sept. 9, between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. at the following locations:

The 5600 block of North Cumberland Avenue, O'Hare community.

The 7600 block of West Ardmore Avenue, Norwood Park West.

The 5800 block of North Overhill Avenue, Norwood Park West.

7700 block of West Victoria Street, Norwood Park West.

The 7600 block of West Victoria Street, Norwood Park West, three different times.

The 8500 block of West Higgins Road, O'Hare community. This incident happened specifically at 5 a.m.

Police said similar burglaries were reported in suburban Rosemont, Des Plaines, Norridge, and Park Ridge.

Police said there were four burglars — one male a red and white hooded sweat shirt and black pants, one male wearing a black and gray hooded sweat shirt and dark pants, and one male wearing a dark hooded sweat shirt and dark pants. No clothing description is available for the fourth burglar.

Anyone with information is asked to call Grand Central Area detectives at 312-746-7394, or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference # P25-5-031.