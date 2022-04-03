Police responds to active shooting in Oak Forest; Suspect in custody
OAK FOREST, Ill. (CBS) – A woman is in custody after police responded to an active shooter in Oak Forest Sunday afternoon.
The shooting happened around noon near a Food 4 Less store near 159th and Central Avenue.
Officers issued an alert advising residents away from the area.
The woman was arrested and placed into custody.
Though there is no threat to the public, police are still advising residents to avoid the area as authorities are still on the scene.
No further information was available.
This is a developing story.
