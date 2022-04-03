Police responds to active shooting in Oak Forest; Suspect in custody

OAK FOREST, Ill. (CBS) – A woman is in custody after police responded to an active shooter in Oak Forest Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened around noon near a Food 4 Less store near 159th and Central Avenue.

Officers issued an alert advising residents away from the area.

POLICE ALERT: The Oak Forest Police Department advises all residents to avoid the area of 159th and Central Ave due to an active shooter. Police are on scene. The suspect is a female black. More information will be provided as it becomes available. — City of Oak Forest, Illinois (@cityofoakforest) April 3, 2022

The woman was arrested and placed into custody.

Though there is no threat to the public, police are still advising residents to avoid the area as authorities are still on the scene.

POLICE UPDATE ON ACTIVE SHOOTER: The suspect is in custody. There is no longer a threat to the public; however, police still advise to avoid the area. There will continue to be a heavy police presence in the area. — City of Oak Forest, Illinois (@cityofoakforest) April 3, 2022

No further information was available.

This is a developing story.