COPA investigating Chicago police shooting in South Shore

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability said it is investigating a police-involved shooting in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood Friday afternoon.

COPA said the shooting happened near 71st and Chappel some time after 2 p.m. They did not offer any further details.

There are reports that a Chicago police officer opened fire at someone shooting at another person. It was not known if anyone was struck by the officer's gunfire.

Chicago fire officials said they did not transport anyone from the scene of the officer-involved shooting.

No further details were immediately available.

